Roadwork roundup: Jefferson County highway plans take a $25.3 million step forward

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another major step toward a four-lane U.S. 1 corridor from Wadley to Wrens has advanced with the awarding of a $25.3 million construction contract.

Reeves Construction Co. got the contract covering highway improvements from Clarks Mill Road to Mennonite Church Road (Warrior Trail).

The project includes $2 million in Transportation Investment Act funds contributing to its delivery.

Beginning just north of Louisville, improvements will proceed along U.S. 1 as symmetrical widening consisting of a four-lane, 14-foot flush median with an urban section until 1.2 miles north of Clarks Mill Road. Then the new alignment will switch to a rural section featuring a 44-foot grassed median.

Contract completion is expected by Aug. 31, 2024.

Along with the current Louisville Bypass under construction, this project connects to two other U.S. 1 major reconstruction jobs from the Wadley Bypass to the Fall Line Freeway in Wrens for a total length of 21 miles.

Four projects will widen the roadway to improve traffic flow and safety through the corridor that include bridge replacements at Big Creek, the Ogeechee River and the Ogeechee River Overflow.

All four will be in active status in 2021, totaling an estimated $150 million total investment.

Elsewhere in the CSRA

The Georgia Department of Transportation recently awarded three contracts covering almost 100 interstate miles of restriping for better night visibility and safety.

These projects cover portions of Interstate 20 in the CSRA with expected completion by March 31, 2022.

In the CSRA, the work includes:

Greene/Taliaferro counties: Interstate 20 from west of SR 44 at Exit 130 to the SR 22 overpass at Exit 148, $2.380 million contract awarded to Peek Pavement Marking

Richmond County: Interstate 520 from north of Gordon Highway at Exit 3 to east of Deans Bridge Road at Exit 5 toward Peach Orchard Road, $497,000 contract awarded to TRP Construction Group

Also on roadways...

Superior Construction will close the right Interstate 20 east lane from the Savannah River to Exit 1/West Martintown Road at 10 p.m. on Wednesday to relocate temporary barrier wall and restripe the ramp for the next construction phase. Work hours run until 7 a.m. Crews will shift eastbound off-ramp traffic, weather permitting, on Thursday between the 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. work period. Friday night is the alternative if delayed.

Flowing Wells Road will experience a temporary lane closure through Friday this week in Columbia County as crews install storm water utilities on the westbound lane at the intersection of Brockwood Drive. The lane closure will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Starting Wednesday at 7 p.m., Commercial Boulevard will experience a temporary lane closure in Columbia County until Thursday evening as crews install and repair utilities in the area’s 100 block.

On Thursday, a temporary lane closure will start on Niccole’s Way in Columbia County as installation and repair of utilities begins at the intersection of Lewiston Road. Lane closures will be from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Travel conditions are expected to return to normal in the area on May 14.

