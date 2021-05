MARTINEZ, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County Deputies responded a pedestrian was struck in front of a Lowes on Bobby Jones Expressway in Martinez.

An ambulance has taken the man to the hospital.

Dispatch says the call came in at 10:05 p.m.

We have a News 12 crew on the way to the scene that will provide updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.