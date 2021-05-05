MAU will hold hiring event for positions at Thomson plant

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Job offers will be made on the spot during an MAU Workforce Solutions drive-thru hiring event for its team working at a plant in Thomson.

The event is a drive-thru and will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.

The team is looking to hire for machine operator positions.

To participate, pull in at the United Medical Enterprise plant at 3301 Stagecoach Road NE and look for the MAU directional signs.

After that, a MAU representative will scan your two forms of I.D. This can be your driver’s license and Social Security card.

Then the representative will interview you from your car.

If you qualify, you will receive a link to complete and background check and schedule an orientation class for the position.

The position does require either a high school diploma or GED, at least one year of experience as a machine operator and two years of manufacturing experience.

For more information about the event, click here.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.