Local man reunited with his high school class ring he lost 30 years ago

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The power of social media is striking again tonight. You may remember us telling you about this Facebook post from North Augusta High School trying to track down the owners of some long-lost class rings. Thanks to the post and some good people one local man is now reunited with his father’s class ring he lost 30 years ago.

This doesn’t look like an ordinary class ring but it’s a ring Mathew Ballard thought he’d never get to look at again after it went missing in 1991.

“I remember it like it was yesterday. February I go to that car wash. They wash the car and it fell off. I didn’t realize it till I got home,” said Mathew Ballard, the man who lost his ring.

The ring was passed down from his father George who graduated from North Augusta High School class of 65.

“I didn’t tell my dad I had lost it,” he said.

Ballard called the car wash once a week for two years hoping it would turn up, but it never did. As it turns out the ring wasn’t far from home.

People have been bringing them in for years. Ballard’s was one of half a dozen rings sitting at North Augusta High School. After looking through yearbooks to find the owners Michelle Wells and Rachel Pugh from NAHS turned to Facebook.

“We have a pretty good Facebook community so I thought maybe it would be good if they helped us out,” said Wells.

“I clicked on the picture and blew it up and was looking at all the rings and my dad’s ring was sitting there on the end” said Ballard.

30 years after his dad gave him the ring as a graduation gift, Ballard now gets to return the favor.

“I’m gonna get it fixed and I’m gonna give it back to him. Repaying him, thanking him for all he’s done for me. Him and my mom throughout my life,” he said.

Repairing this broken circle to complete this full-circle moment.

“There’s still good people in the world you know? Finding something that doesn’t belong to them and trying to find the rightful owner,” he said.

Ballard says they asked him to describe the ring when he called and said it was his and all these years later he still knew every nuance of that ring. He says he doesn’t know who turned it in to the school, but he wants to say thank you to whoever did.

