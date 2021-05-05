Advertisement

Judge rules CDC doesn’t have authority to issue eviction moratorium

A federal judge in Washington says the CDC doesn't have the authority to issue an eviction...
A federal judge in Washington says the CDC doesn't have the authority to issue an eviction moratorium.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A federal judge says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped when the agency imposed a nationwide eviction ban.

It was put in place to help keep cash-strapped renters in their homes during the pandemic.

The judge vacated the freeze.

The ruling was a win for property owners, landlords and realtors.

The moratorium was first enacted under former President Donald Trump and later extended through June.

It’s unclear what will happen now.

U.S District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich, who was appointed by Trump, ruled the CDC exceeded its authority.

There have already been several legal challenges to the eviction ban. Courts have split in their rulings.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The death of two boaters on Clarks Hill Lake is being investigated.
Investigation continues into Clarks Hill Lake drownings of pair
Reggie Tyrell Jones
Arrest made in fatal shooting of 18-year-old in Aiken
File image of $20 bills
Court awards $500K to S.C. man enslaved for years by restaurant manager
Carl C. Brown Jr.
Augusta chief judge retires under deal to end investigation
This was the scene after a garbage truck rolled onto its side at Robert C. Daniel Parkway and...
Garbage truck overturns in busy Augusta shopping area

Latest News

CRSA copes with a rash of crashes within a few hours
A Moroccan nurse takes care of one of the nine babies protected in an incubator at the...
Woman, 25, gives birth to 9 babies after only expecting 7 in Morocco
FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2020, file photo, a video surveillance camera is installed on the...
States push back against use of facial recognition by police
FILE - In this June 12, 2020, file photo from a screen grab taken from body camera video...
Firing of Atlanta officer who shot Rayshard Brooks reversed
Eric Mobley
Waynesboro man charged in North Augusta basketball brawl