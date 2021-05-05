Investigation into Clarks Hill Lake drownings

CLARKS HILL LAKE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than a week after rescue crews began searching for 34-year-old Eynn Wilson and 37-year-old Edward “EJ” Kirk more information is surfacing about what happened the afternoon of April 25th on Clarks Hill Lake.

Looking through the incident reports from the day the two men disappeared in the water we found some conflicting statements and information in the case.

EJ’s two sister’s say they’re not focused on the investigation at this point.

“We’ve since had a sense of peace. It’s been peaceful. We’re just focused on just celebrating and honoring EJ’s life,” said Lakesha Johnson, EJ’s older sister.

After requesting more information DNR sent us the incident report from the day of the drownings.

The report shows 13 witnesses listed and only two were willing to give a written statement to law enforcement about what happened. But we’re gained more perspective on the actual incident.

It was first reported that Edward Kirk was the first one to fall or jump in and then his bestfriend Eynn Wilson jumped in to save him. The report shows that it was actually the other way around and that Edward was the one to jump in after Eynn fell off or jumped in. That’s when the videos started to make rounds on social media showing what looks like one of the victims being pushed in.

We do have faith in the justice system and feel that anyone that is accountable for this is held accountable for this.

Where we stand right now in the investigation is GBI is taking over the case. They say they are confident the videos are from the day of the drownings and that they are reviewing more videos that were not made public. They will continue to question those 13 witnesses that were on the boat that afternoon.

The GBI also tells us they’re expecting autopsy results for the two men later this week.

