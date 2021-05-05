Heavy traffic reported along I-20 in Aiken County as crews remove tractor-trailer from ditch

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Traffic is backing up along I-20 in Aiken County as crews work to remove a tractor trailer that fell in a ditch last night.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s responded Tuesday night after a tractor-trailer carrying frozen goods overturned onto the median on Interstate 20 at the eastbound mile marker 10.

Towing crews have reportedly closed an eastbound lane of traffic in the area as they work to remove it, Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

It’s unclear how long the lane will be closed but eastbound traffic appears to be backed up from Ridge Road to Bettis Academy Road.

