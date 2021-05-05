Free swimming lessons offered this summer in city of Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - May is National Water Safety Month and on May 15, the city will join other agencies to celebrate International Water Safety Day.

But through a partnership with Aiken Personnel Services, the Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will offer free swimming lessons at the public pool at the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center.

Aiken Personnel Services has donated funding to provide lessons for up to 30 toddlers, children, and adults, in which the city is matching, for a total of 60 free lessons.

Children and adults with special needs are welcome and encouraged to participate.

Registration is open now and can be done in person at the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center. The first session of swimming lessons begins on June 7 and will continue throughout the summer.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.