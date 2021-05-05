Advertisement

Free swimming lessons offered this summer in city of Aiken

Free swimming lessons offered this summer in the city of Aiken
Free swimming lessons offered this summer in the city of Aiken(Live 5 News)
By Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - May is National Water Safety Month and on May 15, the city will join other agencies to celebrate International Water Safety Day.

But through a partnership with Aiken Personnel Services, the Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will offer free swimming lessons at the public pool at the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center.

Aiken Personnel Services has donated funding to provide lessons for up to 30 toddlers, children, and adults, in which the city is matching, for a total of 60 free lessons.

Children and adults with special needs are welcome and encouraged to participate.

Registration is open now and can be done in person at the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center. The first session of swimming lessons begins on June 7 and will continue throughout the summer.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The death of two boaters on Clarks Hill Lake is being investigated.
One week later, investigation continues into Clarks Hill Lake drownings of two men
Reggie Tyrell Jones
Arrest made in fatal shooting of 18-year-old in Aiken
File image of $20 bills
Court awards $500K to S.C. man enslaved for years by restaurant manager
Carl C. Brown Jr.
Augusta chief judge retires under deal to end investigation
Mixed reactions are pouring in over these new design plans for the Fifth Street pedestrian...
Mixed reactions pouring in over Fifth Street pedestrian bridge

Latest News

Local woman wants community to take care of their mental health
Woman pushes others to improve their mental health with affirmation
Local woman wants community to take care of their mental health
Local woman wants community to take care of their mental health
GF Default - Sunday: Cuomo makes case for state?s ?red flag? law
S.C. Senate Majority Leader confident open carry bill passes before session ends
South Carolina pushing for change in gun law
DNR sends incident reports in drownings of Clarks Hill Lake boaters
DNR sends incident reports in drownings of Clarks Hill Lake boaters