Ga. education officials seek input on American Rescue Plan funding

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Education is asking everyone including students, families, educators and community members to provide feedback on the American Rescue Plan.

This feedback will apply specifically to the funds received by the department to address statewide learning loss and other needs, not the funding allocated to individual school districts.

You can send an email by May 19 to ARP_ESSER@doe.k12.ga.us . And while you write your responses, the department wants you to consider:

Please provide your assessment of the top two to three issues facing students, schools, or subgroups of students (identify subgroups) as a result of, or in response to, the COVID-19 pandemic.

What strategies, actions or promising practices has your school, district, or organization observed to be most effective in supporting student needs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic?

How can the agency better support students, families, and schools for the safe return to in-person instruction and continuity of services?

