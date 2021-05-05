Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Widespread showers will be moving out by this morning. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 8-15 mph.

A few showers and storms look to remain possible early today, but the threat does look lower for severe storms. A cold front will be moving through during the day. Storm chances look highest along and south of I-20 in the afternoon and early evening. Highs today will be in the mid to low 80s. Winds will be out of the west between 10-15 mph.

Drier weather returns for the second half of the work week and into next weekend. Temperatures by Thursday will be cooler with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Mostly sunny skies are expected during the day. Winds will be out of the northwest between 8-12 mph.

Friday morning temperatures are expected to be in the mid to low 50s. We should hang on to mostly sunny skies Friday with highs below normal in the upper 70s.

The weekend currently looks dry with wake up temps in the upper 40s Saturday increasing to the low 80s in the afternoon. It’s looking warmer Sunday with lows in the mid 50s and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies expected through the weekend.

Storms look to be possible again by early next week as heat and humidity make a return. Highs in the mid to upper 80s Monday and Tuesday with a 30% chance for storms.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.