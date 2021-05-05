Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front will be moving through tonight and a few showers could form ahead of the front and move through the CSRA this afternoon/evening, but most of the area looks dry. Partly cloudy skies expected tonight with temperatures dropping to the upper 50s and low 60s by early Thursday morning. Winds will be out of the northwest between 3-8 mph.

High pressure builds into the region Thursday bringing back drier and more seasonal air. Temperatures Thursday will be cooler with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected during the day. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-12 mph.

Friday morning temperatures are expected to be in the mid to low 50s. We should hang on to mostly sunny skies Friday with highs below normal in the upper 70s. It will be a windy day with northwest winds between 15-20 mph. Lake wind advisories could be issued.

Northwest winds between 15-20 mph expected Friday. (WRDW)

The weekend looks dry with wake up temps in the mid to upper 40s Saturday increasing to the upper 70s in the afternoon. It’s looking warmer Sunday with lows in the mid 50s and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies expected through the weekend.

Storms look to be possible again by early next week as heat and humidity make a return. Highs in the mid to upper 80s Monday and Tuesday with a 30% chance for storms.

