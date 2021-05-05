Crash reported on Deans Bridge near Lumpkin Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richard County Deputies are responding to a crash on Deans Bridge near Lumpkin Road.

One person was sent to the hospital. Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is not sure how severe the injury was.

Dispatch says the call came in around 6:40 p.m.

Deputies are unable tell us what caused the crash.

No lanes are currently blocked. We have a News 12 crew on the way to the scene that will provide updates.

