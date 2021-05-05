Advertisement

City of Aiken rescinds mask mandate

Aiken's mask mandate is working, according to data.
By Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - City of Aiken leaders have voted to end it’s mask mandate.

Today’s vote of 4-3 by city council members approves a resolution removes any city-mandated face-covering requirements. The order will expire at 6 a.m. on Thursday.

On Nov. 19, 2020, the City of Aiken adopted Ordinance No. 11192020 – “An Ordinance Requiring Individuals to Wear Face Coverings in Retail and Commercial Establishments Which are Open to the Public.” Additionally, the ordinance from Nov. 19 stated: “This Ordinance shall automatically expire upon the issuance of a resolution by the Council of the City of Aiken declaring that COVID-19 is no longer a serious threat to the public health, safety, and welfare of its citizens or the Governor’s Executive Orders declaring a State of Emergency exists in South Carolina due to COVID-19 are not renewed, whichever event is earlier.”

A declining number of new cases reported by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on April 19, and approximately 1.2 million completed vaccinations were cited among the factors in deciding that the threat of the COVID-19 virus to the health, safety and welfare of Aiken residents or visitors had been significantly lowered, the City of Aiken said in a news release.

“The City of Aiken still encourages all of its citizens to receive the COVID-19 vaccinations and continue to comply with effective “social distancing” practices,” the release reads.

MORE | Second suspect charged in fatal shooting 18-year-old in Aiken

Following the resolution to rescind the ordinance, individual businesses will still have the option to have their own mask requirements.

