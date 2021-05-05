Can you help deputies find missing teenage sisters?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for two teenage sisters who are listed as runaways.

Sisters Elizabeth Reynolds, 17, and Anna Reynolds, 15, were last seen around 6 p.m. April 21 at 2108 Heathers Cove in Augusta, according to authorities. Authorities said they may be in Augusta or Millen, with friends in Burke County or with their mother in Jenkins County.

Elizabeth Reynolds is described as a Caucasian who is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has brunette hair and hazel eyes. Anna Reynolds is described as a Caucasian who is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She also has brunette hair and hazel eyes.

They are from Millen.

Anyone with information about them is asked to call Deputy Lamar Washington at 706-773-2855.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.