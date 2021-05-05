Mayors car will go without decal for another year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The back-and-forth continues on if Augusta mayor Hardie Davis should be able to remove the city-decal from his city-issued car. It’s a debate going on or two years now. Today commissioners met in-person for the first time in a year to talk about it.

At the public hearing commissioners actually did not have any open discussion about the decal today and neither did the public which means the decal will remain off the mayor’s car.

In 2019 the commission voted to exempt Mayor Davis from a state law that requires officials to have a decal on city-issued vehicles. That came after he claimed he’d been threatened quote “on more than one occasion.”

At that time we reached out to the Richmond County’s marshal’s and the sheriff’s office and neither had anything on record about threats against the mayor. We checked with the marshal’s office again today and they still haven’t had any credible reports of threats against city leaders or at the municipal building.

“Having it removed, when I first received the vehicle was, again, consistent with what Georgia law provides me an opportunity to do, and I’ve been able to move around the city safely. And I want to continue to be able to do that,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

Today’s public hearing was a chance for you to argue why the decal should be put back on but no one showed up. That means the decal stays off. There has to be a hearing on this every year so it will be another 12 months before this comes up again.

The mayor say’s is an outcome he’s pleased with.

