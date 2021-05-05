Advertisement

Augusta GreenJackets ready to play ball after 600 days off the field, if weather allows

By Sydney Heiberger
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It may not be the best weather for it but it’s still opening day over at SRP Park. The Augusta GreenJackets are getting ready to play ball after more than 600 days off the field as long as the weather cooperates.

As for fans, the stadium will be around 50 percent capacity because of COVID.

There still hasn’t been any announcements about a game delay or cancellation. The team said this morning that they are going to do everything they can to finally get back to baseball today.

For fans like Roger Congdon waiting more than 600 days to see the home team play was far too long.

“I’m a very big GreenJackets fan. I went to over a dozen regular season games,” said Congdon. “I was so glad. I came the other day and got my ticket and got my calendar for the year. It’s already posted up on my refrigerator.”

Inside the ball park, the feeling is mutual.

“We’ve done the best we can but positive vibes only is our motto this year or at least today,” said Brandon Greene, General Manager for the Augusta GreenJackets.

And what better way to come back after a long off-season than as an Atlanta Braves affiliate. It’s because of that new affiliation Brandon Greene says the team has sold more than 2,000 season tickets. That’s a team record.

“We’re in Braves country in Augusta compared to...You know we’re not the giants. We’re not close to San Fransisco. We’re right down the road from Atlanta,” said Greene.

Though the team has weathered a pandemic and an affiliate-change the next big hurdle is the weather itself.

“We can’t control the weather. We can only control our attitude and what we can do in the ballpark,” he said.

They say rain on your wedding day is good luck. Hopefully, the same rule applies for opening day. A lot of wins would be a lot of fun

The staff says they’ve been here until midnight every night for the past two weeks in preparation for tonight’s game so hopefully, we’ll get to see some uninterrupted baseball for the first time in a very long time.

