Augusta GreenJackets opening night postponed

(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After 608 days, the wait for GreenJackets baseball at SRP Park will continue for another 24 hours. Tuesday’s game has been postponed, and will be played as a doubleheader on Thursday night, with Game #1 starting at 5:05 p.m.

The Jackets will shift opening night to May 5th at 7:05 p.m. against the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals). Fans will be treated to the debut of the debut of “Warrior Wednesday” presented by News-Talk WGAC Augusta.

The Jackets will wear special military-themed jerseys. Active military who present ID can purchase discount reserved seating tickets at the SRP Park Box Office. The specialty jerseys will be auctioned off on September 8th to benefit Forces United.

The GreenJackets 2021 May Single Game Tickets are on sale now and available online at www.GreenJacketsBaseball.com. The full promotional schedule including post-game fireworks shows, giveaways and theme programs will be released by the GreenJackets in the future. 2021 Augusta GreenJackets season seat memberships are on sale now.

To learn more about the benefits and to get in on the 2021 action, visit www.gjmembers.com or call (803) 349-WINS (9467).

