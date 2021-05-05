Advertisement

At least one injured when garbage truck overturns in busy Augusta shopping area

By Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A garbage truck overturned this morning, injuring at least one person and closing lanes at a busy intersection.

The wreck was reported just before 7:30 a.m. at Robert C. Daniel Parkway and Wheeler Road.

A garbage truck overturned at the site, and Augusta dispatchers reported that there were injuries.

The accident closed at least a left- turn lane, according to dispatchers.

The wreck happened near an O’Charleys restaurant at the busy Augusta Exchange shopping area with a Target, multiple big-box stores, a movie theater and several other restaurants.

At the scene, the Precision Waste garbage truck was on its side in the side of a roadway, but there also appeared to be a damaged vehicle some distance away in the middle of the intersection in front of the restaurant. Around 8 a.m., the damaged car had been loaded onto a tow truck.

This was the scene after a crash in the busy Augusta Exchange shopping area that left a garbage...
This was the scene after a crash in the busy Augusta Exchange shopping area that left a garbage truck on its side.(WRDW)

A string of accidents

The accident comes on the heels of others that have happened in the past 24 hours:

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The death of two boaters on Clarks Hill Lake is being investigated.
One week later, investigation continues into Clarks Hill Lake drownings of two men
Reggie Tyrell Jones
Arrest made in fatal shooting of 18-year-old in Aiken
File image of $20 bills
Court awards $500K to S.C. man enslaved for years by restaurant manager
Carl C. Brown Jr.
Augusta chief judge retires under deal to end investigation
Mixed reactions are pouring in over these new design plans for the Fifth Street pedestrian...
Mixed reactions pouring in over Fifth Street pedestrian bridge

Latest News

Injury wreck reported near Butler High School
Lawsuit filed over judicial split for Columbia County circuit
Lawsuit filed against Augusta judicial split lands on governor’s desk
Last week, Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon requested the meeting to rediscuss the face-covering...
Aiken City Council to consider rescinding mask ordinance
Researchers working on COVID-19 vaccine
S.C. health leaders encouraged by approaching approval of vaccines for adolescents