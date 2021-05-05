At least one injured when garbage truck overturns in busy Augusta shopping area

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A garbage truck overturned this morning, injuring at least one person and closing lanes at a busy intersection.

The wreck was reported just before 7:30 a.m. at Robert C. Daniel Parkway and Wheeler Road.

A garbage truck overturned at the site, and Augusta dispatchers reported that there were injuries.

The accident closed at least a left- turn lane, according to dispatchers.

The wreck happened near an O’Charleys restaurant at the busy Augusta Exchange shopping area with a Target, multiple big-box stores, a movie theater and several other restaurants.

At the scene, the Precision Waste garbage truck was on its side in the side of a roadway, but there also appeared to be a damaged vehicle some distance away in the middle of the intersection in front of the restaurant. Around 8 a.m., the damaged car had been loaded onto a tow truck.

This was the scene after a crash in the busy Augusta Exchange shopping area that left a garbage truck on its side. (WRDW)

A string of accidents

The accident comes on the heels of others that have happened in the past 24 hours:

