At least one injured when garbage truck overturns in busy Augusta shopping area
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A garbage truck overturned this morning, injuring at least one person and closing lanes at a busy intersection.
The wreck was reported just before 7:30 a.m. at Robert C. Daniel Parkway and Wheeler Road.
A garbage truck overturned at the site, and Augusta dispatchers reported that there were injuries.
The accident closed at least a left- turn lane, according to dispatchers.
The wreck happened near an O’Charleys restaurant at the busy Augusta Exchange shopping area with a Target, multiple big-box stores, a movie theater and several other restaurants.
At the scene, the Precision Waste garbage truck was on its side in the side of a roadway, but there also appeared to be a damaged vehicle some distance away in the middle of the intersection in front of the restaurant. Around 8 a.m., the damaged car had been loaded onto a tow truck.
A string of accidents
The accident comes on the heels of others that have happened in the past 24 hours:
- Also this morning, a school bus was involved in a crash in front of Butler High School in the 2000 block of Lumpkin Road.
- Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, Columbia County deputies responded after a pedestrian was struck in front of a Lowe’s on Bobby Jones Expressway in Martinez. An ambulance took the man to a hospital.
- Around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, a car got wedged between a utility pole and a fence on Deans Bridge Road near Lumpkin Road. One person was sent to a hospital. .
- Around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, a tractor-trailer carrying frozen goods overturned onto the median on Interstate 20 at the eastbound mile marker 10 in Aiken County. The crash backed up traffic for a few miles, but no injuries were reported.
