Advertisement

Are Biden’s COVID vaccination goals doable?

By CNN Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More than 106 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the average daily pace of vaccinations is slowing.

In spite of that, President Joe Biden wants to see 70% of adult Americans with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by July 4.

He’s also focusing on three areas to increase overall vaccination rates.

The first area is focused on vaccinating kids 12 to 15 years old, once there’s an approved vaccine for them.

“Not only do we want to get it done in time for school, we want to get it done in time so kids can really enjoy their summertime activities without having to worry, without having to wear masks,” White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt said.

Vaccine advisers have scheduled an emergency meeting for May 12 as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reviews the Pfizer vaccine for the 12 to 15 age range.

The second focus is making it easier to get vaccinated, which means getting away from mass vaccination sites.

The third focus is overcoming vaccine hesitancy by getting the word out and changing the narrative.

The administration’s aims may be ambitious, but the White House says there’s no Plan B.

“I think we’re going to be able to do it. I mean, it’s a challenging goal, but I think it’s a doable goal,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the chief medical adviser to the president.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The death of two boaters on Clarks Hill Lake is being investigated.
One week later, investigation continues into Clarks Hill Lake drownings of two men
Reggie Tyrell Jones
Arrest made in fatal shooting of 18-year-old in Aiken
File image of $20 bills
Court awards $500K to S.C. man enslaved for years by restaurant manager
Carl C. Brown Jr.
Augusta chief judge retires under deal to end investigation
Mixed reactions are pouring in over these new design plans for the Fifth Street pedestrian...
Mixed reactions pouring in over Fifth Street pedestrian bridge

Latest News

Earl Morell Jr.
Allendale County man arrested in sexual assault on girl
A pregnant woman holds her stomach.
Woman, 25, gives birth to 9 babies after only expecting 7
From left: Garrett Rolfe and Rayshard Brooks
Atlanta board reverses firing of officer who killed Rayshard Brooks
This image shows Peloton's Tread+ treadmill.
Peloton recalls treadmills after a child dies
Lumber prices have added about $36,000 to the average price of a new home.
Lumber shortage sends home prices soaring