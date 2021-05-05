Allendale County man arrested in sexual assault on girl

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have arrested an Allendale County man accused of sexually assaulting a female juvenile.

Earl Morell Jr., 54, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with minor, according to SLED.

The investigation was requested by the Allendale Police Department.

Morell was booked at the Allendale County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.