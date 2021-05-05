Advertisement

Allendale County man arrested in sexual assault on girl

Earl Morell Jr.
Earl Morell Jr.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have arrested an Allendale County man accused of sexually assaulting a female juvenile.

Earl Morell Jr., 54, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with minor, according to SLED.

The investigation was requested by the Allendale Police Department.

Morell was booked at the Allendale County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

