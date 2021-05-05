Advertisement

Aiken City Council to consider rescinding mask ordinance tonight

By Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken City Council members will consider rescinding its mask ordinance at a special called meeting tonight at 5 p.m.

Last week, Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon requested the meeting to rediscuss the face-covering ordinance that was first approved in November 2020.

The ordinance currently requires masks to be worn in restaurants and business establishments in the city of Aiken, in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Businesses within the city limits are also required to post signage informing patrons of the ordinances at their entrances.

Under the ordinance, violators could face a misdemeanor charge and be fined $25 relative to trespassing as defined in South Carolina Code Section 16-11-520 if they refuse to leave those establishments.

The resolution, if approved, would remove any city-mandated face-covering requirements, and the order would expire at 6 a.m. on May 6. However, individual businesses will have the option to have their own mask requirements.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The death of two boaters on Clarks Hill Lake is being investigated.
One week later, investigation continues into Clarks Hill Lake drownings of two men
Reggie Tyrell Jones
Arrest made in fatal shooting of 18-year-old in Aiken
File image of $20 bills
Court awards $500K to S.C. man enslaved for years by restaurant manager
Carl C. Brown Jr.
Augusta chief judge retires under deal to end investigation
Mixed reactions are pouring in over these new design plans for the Fifth Street pedestrian...
Mixed reactions pouring in over Fifth Street pedestrian bridge

Latest News

Researchers working on COVID-19 vaccine
S.C. health leaders encouraged by approaching approval of vaccines for adolescents
COVID-19 roundup: Pfizer pushes for FDA to approve vaccine for younger people
Local woman wants community to take care of their mental health
Woman pushes others to improve their mental health with affirmation
Local woman wants community to take care of their mental health
Local woman wants community to take care of their mental health