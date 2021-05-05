Aiken City Council to consider rescinding mask ordinance tonight

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken City Council members will consider rescinding its mask ordinance at a special called meeting tonight at 5 p.m.

Last week, Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon requested the meeting to rediscuss the face-covering ordinance that was first approved in November 2020.

The ordinance currently requires masks to be worn in restaurants and business establishments in the city of Aiken, in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Businesses within the city limits are also required to post signage informing patrons of the ordinances at their entrances.

Under the ordinance, violators could face a misdemeanor charge and be fined $25 relative to trespassing as defined in South Carolina Code Section 16-11-520 if they refuse to leave those establishments.

The resolution, if approved, would remove any city-mandated face-covering requirements, and the order would expire at 6 a.m. on May 6. However, individual businesses will have the option to have their own mask requirements.

