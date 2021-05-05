A new performing arts center prepares for opening in Evans

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re less than 10 days from the opening of the new performing arts center in Evans. Columbia County leaders say it’s been a long-time-coming and they’re ready to bring something new and exciting to the area.

For our best look inside we’ll have to wait until opening day next week. The center is being very particular about who gets to go inside before then. But as for what to expect we’re talking music festivals and huge shows going on. Their goal is to bring people into local restaurants, grab some food and a drink, and catch a show.

Back in October builders worked to uncover the tarps of the Columbia County Performing Arts Center for its opening day. Now after eight years of planning and construction this 85,000 square foot, $35 million Columbia County Performing Arts Center is almost ready for action.

“The theatre is state of the art. It’s brand new and we’re really excited for everyone to come join us for a show. There’s not a bad seat in the house,” said Matt Jameson, General Manager for the Columbia County Performing Arts Center.

And that’s not bad for being able to hold 2,100 people. Matt Jameson is the general manager and says this is more than just a theater. They expect to do a lot more.

“Conferences, weddings, dinners, trade shows, banquets, we can do a little bit of everything,” said Jameson.

That could mean music festivals too. Jameson says this will be one of the top theaters in the country. The bigger space allows for bigger shows which means more people coming to the area.

“I think it’s a significant impact to the economy. These shows will come into town and require hotels and they’ll eat in our restaurants they’re going to bring a lot of excitement to this area of Evans and Columbia County,” he said.

But that impact may be felt in other venues around the CSRA. Miller Theater has been working to stay afloat but says they don’t think this will take away from their business when shows start back up again.

“I’m excited and I think it’s great we live in a community where there’s such a demand for arts and culture that we have a need for another facility out in Columbia County. I’m looking forward to seeing what happens out there and see if we can partner,” said Anne Catherine Murray, Executive Director of Miller Theater.

These venues all have the same goal in mind.

“What we’re ultimately working together to do is offer the arts in various genres and various types of events. There’s plenty to go around. We clearly have the population base to support that,” she said.

The center is looking to start with local companies and do some smaller shows at first then they will kick off their Broadway shows come this fall. Season tickets will go on sale this summer.

