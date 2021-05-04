Advertisement

Walmart and Sam’s Club now administering walk-up COVID-19 vaccines nationwide

Immunizations are now available in all of Walmart's and Sam's more than 5,100 pharmacy...
By Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies nationwide will now accept walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Immunizations are now available to customers and associates in all of their more than 5,100 pharmacy locations nationwide, across 49 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., the company announced today. This includes 13 locations in the two-state region that are currently administering vaccinations.

“Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Health & Wellness, said. “Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19.”

MORE | COVID-19 vaccine: Where you can get a shot in 2-state region

Vaccines are being administered via both walk-up and pre-scheduled appointments as supply allows. Appointments can be made at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid.

Walmart Pharmacies are open seven days a week and Sam’s Club pharmacies are closed on Sundays. Both are administering the authorized Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. A membership is not required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Sam’s Club.

