No appointment? No problem. Walk-in vaccine options abound in CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - To mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and provide equitable access to all those who require vaccination Augusta Transit will host the Richmond County Department of Public Health mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday.

The mobile clinic will be located at the Broad Street Transfer Center, 1546 Broad St. at Greene Street, from 5:45-9:45 a.m.

Although the priority for vaccination will be transit riders, walk-ins are welcome, too, although it will not be a drive-thru clinic. Participants will be given the choice of the two-dose Moderna vaccine or one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

There will be no cost to receive the vaccination.

Transit riders who require a vaccination should allow 15 minutes for check-in and must wait at the transfer station for 20 minutes after receiving the vaccine.

Transit riders who have a short connection time between buses must plan accordingly.

All rides for any purpose on Augusta Transit buses remain free during May. Facemasks will be required while riding any bus and at the Broad Street Transfer Center.

The site is one of three the mobile clinic will be visiting this week to offer free shots without an appointment required.

Here are the other locations:

Tuesday: YMCA, 3570 Wheeler Road, walk-ins welcome from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Wednesday: Department of Children and Family Services, 3310 Old Louisville Road, walk-ins welcome from 9-11 a.m.

You’ll need to be 18 or older to receive a vaccination.

No appointment needed at Sandersville vaccine clinic

Starting today, the state-operated COVID-19 mass-vaccination site in Sandersville will allow drive-ups with no appointment necessary.

It’s also started giving out the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Pfizer second doses will be available by appointment, which can be scheduled here.

The Sandersville clinic at the Word of Life Church, 1214 S. Harris St., is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The clinic along with the other state-operated ones in Georgia, will shut down May 21.

University Hospital schedules free shots at Augusta Tech

University Hospital is offering a free, first- or second-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic May 14 for Georgia residents 18 and older.

The clinic will be from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Augusta Technical College, 3200 Augusta Tech Drive.

People receiving a first dose will need to be able to return on June 11 for their second dose.

You can register for a second dose at the May 14 event if you were unable to attend your second Moderna clinic and got your first dose before April 16.

Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/university-hospital-covid-vaccine-clinic-phase-georgia-18-tickets-152517539065 .

You are not eligible to participate if:

You have had a fever in the past 24 hours.

You or anyone you live with has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days.

You have been treated with antibody therapy for COVID-19 in the past 90 days.

You have received any vaccinations in the past 14 days.

Gold Cross, Augusta airport team up for walk-in vaccine clinic

Augusta Regional Airport and Gold Cross Emergency Medical Service have partnered to provide the community a free COVID vaccine clinic.

Gold Cross will be at the airport on May 17 from 1-6 p.m. to provide the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments are not required and vaccines will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. There will be no charge for the vaccines.

The clinic will be set up in Hangar 2 located at 1501 Aviation Way.

The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered on June 14 at the airport.

“The Augusta Regional Airport is truly honored to play a small part by hosting this vaccination site,” said Herbert L. Judon Jr., airport executive director. “We recognize that our role is not only to provide Aviation resources, but also one of service to our citizens. On a selfish note, the sooner we get people vaccinated, the sooner they can resume travel.”

For more information on this event, call Gold Cross at 706-434-4000.

Also in the news ...

University Hospital in Augusta had 14 COVID-19 inpatients as on Tuesday. The inpatient count is far down from the 75 it had 90 days ago on Feb. 4 during the last big surge in coronavirus infections.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.