Tractor trailer overturned onto median on I-20 carrying frozen goods

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Deputies are heading to a tractor trailer carrying frozen goods that is overturned onto the median on Highway I-20 at the 10 mile marker eastbound.

Dispatch says they received multiple calls that came in around 6:30 p.m.

There are no injuries reported at this time. We have a News 12 crew on the way to the scene that will provide updates.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.