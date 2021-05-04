Advertisement

Tractor trailer overturned onto median on I-20 carrying frozen goods

By Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Deputies are heading to a tractor trailer carrying frozen goods that is overturned onto the median on Highway I-20 at the 10 mile marker eastbound.

Dispatch says they received multiple calls that came in around 6:30 p.m.

There are no injuries reported at this time. We have a News 12 crew on the way to the scene that will provide updates.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

