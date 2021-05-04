Storm brings down some trees in the CSRA
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A storm knocked down some trees as it moved through the CSRA on Tuesday afternoon.
Among the reports were:
- In Beech Island, a tree blocking road 422 Sheraton Drive, a power line down, and a tree blocking Williston Road at Woodcrest Drive.
- In the Aiken area, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a tree down along Trolley Line road near Proud Pacer.
- At Daniel Field in Augusta, a 44 mph gust was reported.
- In Martinez, a witness reported trees down on Baston Road.
