Storm brings down some trees in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A storm knocked down some trees as it moved through the CSRA on Tuesday afternoon.

Among the reports were:

In Beech Island, a tree blocking road 422 Sheraton Drive, a power line down, and a tree blocking Williston Road at Woodcrest Drive.

In the Aiken area, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a tree down along Trolley Line road near Proud Pacer.

At Daniel Field in Augusta, a 44 mph gust was reported.

In Martinez, a witness reported trees down on Baston Road.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.