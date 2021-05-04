Advertisement

Hundreds rally against abortion at South Carolina State House

By Adam Mintzer
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hundreds gathered in the South Carolina State House today to call for an end to all abortions in the state.

In a sheet handed out to protest attendees, people were asked to lobby their lawmakers to support representative Jonathan Hill’s amendment to the state budget.

That amendment would make it so the state can’t allocate any tax dollars to go to abortion providers.

MORE | S.C. lawmakers push to get ‘Open Carry’ bill passed before legislative session ends

While the House and Senate have both passed a budget already, the two chambers are expected to meet in the coming weeks to hammer out the differences in the two versions.

Hill said he will introduce his amendment then.

Republicans have voted down similar amendments from Hill in the past

And Gov. Henry McMaster has also tried to defund abortion providers.

The move was struck down in the courts.

