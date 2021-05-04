S.C. fire chief steps down after ‘racially insensitive’ post

LANCASTER, S.C. - A South Carolina fire chief has resigned after igniting controversy with a Facebook post saying police should stop responding to Black neighborhoods.

The Lancaster County administrator said Francis “Butch” Ghent quit as chief of the McDonald Green Volunteer Fire Department on Friday.

Ghent had been suspended for the April 22 post.

The post said police should stop responding to calls in Black neighborhoods and added, “They will eventually kill each other and the fake news won’t have a story.”

Officials placed Ghent on leave for two weeks and had been relieved of his duties pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Ghent apologized after his post circulated.

“I guess it was racially insensitive. I did not mean it that way,” Ghent told WBTV.

He also deleted the post.

Ghent told WBTV he was trying to defend the police from the national news media.

