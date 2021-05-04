Residential structure fire off Ridge Road, all escape safely except family’s dogs

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is a fully involved residential structure fire off Ridge Road. The residents living in the home were a father and daughter. They both made it out of the home safely, but their dogs are stuck inside the home.

They are not sure what originally started the fire, but the reason the flames keep dying down and reigniting is because the home is made out of plywood.

There are no injuries reported at this time. We have a News 12 crew on the way to the scene that will provide updates.

Ridge Road is currently blocked off. Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

