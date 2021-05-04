Advertisement

Residential structure fire off Ridge Road, all escape safely except family’s dogs

Aiken County Deputies are heading to a residential structure fire. Aiken Fire and EMA are also...
Aiken County Deputies are heading to a residential structure fire. Aiken Fire and EMA are also responding.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is a fully involved residential structure fire off Ridge Road. The residents living in the home were a father and daughter. They both made it out of the home safely, but their dogs are stuck inside the home.

They are not sure what originally started the fire, but the reason the flames keep dying down and reigniting is because the home is made out of plywood.

There are no injuries reported at this time. We have a News 12 crew on the way to the scene that will provide updates.

Ridge Road is currently blocked off. Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County dispatch confirms deputies are on the scene of an accident between a train and...
Man dies after being struck by train on Riverwatch Parkway
Today is day 5 of the search for two missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake.
Bodies of missing boaters on Clarks Hill Lake found
Tire blowout causes scare at Evans Academy Sports
Nigel Scott
Suspect sought after overnight shooting injures 1 in Augusta
Hundreds of people gathered at Meadowbrook Park in Augusta Saturday. It was all for a...
Vigil held for Clarks Hill drowning victims

Latest News

Bill to help first responders suffering from PTSD passes S.C. House
Some looking to move to S.C. out of fear of forced vaccinations
An app you can download to help you with your workout routine.
App of the Day: 'Strong'
Honoring the life of Brenleigh Kitchens, as ex-boyfriend charged with her murder