Advertisement

Man gets probation for using dead mom’s name to vote for Trump

Bruce Bartman, 70, pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of perjury and one count of unlawful...
Bruce Bartman, 70, pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of perjury and one count of unlawful voting.(Source: Delaware County District Attorney's Office/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A judge has sentenced a Pennsylvania man to probation for using his dead mother’s name to cast an illegal vote for Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said the illegal vote for Trump was the only known case of a dead person voting in the county.

Bruce Bartman, 70, pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of perjury and one count of unlawful voting.

The judge gave him five years of probation. Bartman will also lose his right to vote for four years.

Bartman’s attorney said his client regrets his actions.

The attorney said Bartman told the court that because of COVID-19 he was isolated at home and was misled by “propaganda and statements” about voter fraud.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl C. Brown Jr.
Augusta chief judge retires under deal to end investigation
Nigel Scott
Suspect sought after overnight shooting injures 1 in Augusta
Hundreds of people gathered at Meadowbrook Park in Augusta Saturday. It was all for a...
Vigil held for Clarks Hill drowning victims
Richmond County dispatch confirms deputies are on the scene of an accident between a train and...
Man dies after being struck by train on Riverwatch Parkway
Family members and friends released balloons at a vigil for two boaters who died at Clarks Hill...
How families are finding closure after boaters died at Clarks Hill Lake

Latest News

Abortion protesters gather on May 4, 2021, inside the South Carolina State House.
sss
Lashauna Gipson, center, receives the Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine from registered...
US to reallocate COVID shots to states with greater interest
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2015, file photo, Frazier Glenn Miller Jr., convicted of capital...
Man who fatally shot 3 at Kansas Jewish sites dies in prison
FILE - This July 26 2018 file photo shows the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. in Seoul, South Korea.
Hyundai recalls over 390K vehicles for possible engine fires
Mexico City fire fighters and rescue personnel work to recover victims from a subway car that...
Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; at least 23 dead