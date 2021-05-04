Advertisement

Arrest made in fatal shooting of 18-year-old in Aiken

Reggie Tyrell Jones
Reggie Tyrell Jones
By Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is facing multiple charges connected to the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old in Aiken last month.

Reggie Jones, 21, was charged on Monday with murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging firearms into a dwelling according to arrest records.

On April 25 at approximately 12:23 a.m., the Aiken Department of Public Safety received a report of shots fired in the area of Barnwell Avenue NE and Kershaw Street NE, an incident report states.

MORE | I-TEAM: Judge to weigh in on fight for transparency in selection of Augusta fire chief

The victim, 18-year-old Joseph J. Copeland, was taken to Aiken Regional Hospital by another teen after the two were shot at as they sat in a vehicle outside of an apartment complex in the area.

Two teenagers were reportedly seated inside a vehicle when unknown subjects started shooting...
Two teenagers were reportedly seated inside a vehicle when unknown subjects started shooting into the vehicle, striking Copeland.

Copeland was later pronounced dead at the hospital. He reportedly suffered at least one gunshot wound, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office reported. His body was autopsied on April 26.

Jones is currently being held in the Aiken County Detention Center as of Tuesday morning.

