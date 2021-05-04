Jessye Norman School launches ‘Shark-Tank’ competition for local families

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Jessye Norman School of the Arts will soon host the “J-Tank,” a pitch competition of business ideas inspired by the show, Shark Tank.

Interested families of 8-12 grade students are invited to attend the initial general interest meeting on July 30. The competition will begin on August 3.

20 families will be selected to participate in “J-Tank Academy,” a 13-week crash course in how to start a business. The selected families will be paired with an expert mentor to help guide the development of participants’ ideas, and each family will receive up to $500 in seed money for their business.

All participants will learn about branding, idea development, marketing, as well as the basics of generating and managing new income.

Jay Jacobs, an accomplished local artist and arts entrepreneur, is the project lead for J-Tank.

“I am excited to see how advice and guidance from local entrepreneurs can help ideas that come from the ether develop into real, tangible businesses,” Jacobs said, in the release. “I hope some kid comes in with an original, half-formed idea, and I want to see if a little guidance can cause a spark of inspiration that might totally transform their life and their income.”

If you are interested, you can apply at jessyenormanschool.org/jtank.

This is a collaboration between the school and the Augusta Housing Authority, First Community Bank, and the Augusta Partnership for Children. The

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.