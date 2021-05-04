Dustin Johnson commits to Palmetto Championship

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTOC) -We’re just over a month away from the next PGA Tour event in our area: the Palmetto Championship at Congaree Golf Club, which will be played June 10-13. Monday, they held their media day.

The biggest news of the day, the world number one golfer has committed to play the tournament.

“I got the nicest call last night from Dustin Johnson’s agent to tell us that he had committed to playing this tournament,” said Bruce Davidson, the Director of Golf for the Friedkin Group.

The week of the RBC Heritage, several players, including 2021 Heritage Champion Stewart Cink, visited the course to see what the talk was about.

“A lot of guys were getting over here, having a little sneak peek to see what the hype was all about,” said Lucas Glover, one of Congaree Golf Club’s Pro Ambassadors. “Stewart [Cink] was blown away. I think he came the Monday after Augusta, and played some and practiced some. Just having this available that week and Bruce [Davidson] and John [McNeely] making it available that week and the chitter chatter from guys that had been here before, I mean, I think it just snowballed a little bit and now guys are coming up and asking ‘hey what’s the scoop, I’ve heard all this stuff,’ so I think word is getting out.”

Volunteer coordinators say their recruiting efforts are going well. They’ve got around 550 applicants so far, and they need 750 total for the tournament.

Before we get to the Palmetto Championship, players will be in South Carolina for the PGA Championship at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort May 20-23.

