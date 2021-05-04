Advertisement

Democrat Bee Nguyen to run for Georgia secretary of state

Bee Nguyen
Bee Nguyen
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic state House member Bee Nguyen is running for Georgia secretary of state.

Nguyen has represented a DeKalb County district in the House since 2017.

The 39-year-old is also a vice chair of the state Democratic Party.

Republican incumbent Brad Raffensperger is being challenged by Republican candidates who say he didn’t do enough to defend Donald Trump as Joe Biden won Georgia’s 16 electoral votes.

But Nguyen is appealing to Democrats as a defender of her party’s recent success in Georgia’s elections.

She highlights her opposition to Georgia’s new election law and her efforts to shoot down claims that Biden won by fraud.

Nguyen is the fifth House Democrat to seek statewide office in 2022

Also in the news ...

Berkley announced Tuesday that it had acquired rights to three out-of-print novels by Stacey Abrams that she had written under the name Selena Montgomery. Berkley, a Penguin Random House imprint, will begin reissuing the books — “Rules of Engagement,” “The Art of Desire” and “Power of Persuasion” — in 2022. Abrams’ other books include the nonfiction releases “Our Time Is Now” and “Minority Leader.” Her legal thriller “While Justice Sleeps” comes out next week.

MORE | Georgia governor signs teacher pipeline bill, other legislation

