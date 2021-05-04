Advertisement

Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms possible this afternoon into this evening. Damaging winds, lightning, and hail possible.
By Riley Hale
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for another round of potential severe storms this afternoon and evening. All of the CSRA is under a slight risk (level 2 out of 5), mainly for the threat of strong straight-line winds, flash flooding, and hail. Storms chances look highest in the CSRA between 4 - 8 PM. There is a flash flood watch in effect now through 2 a.m. Wednesday for the western CSRA. Scattered showers will remain possible overnight. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 60s tonight into early Wednesday. Winds will be out of the southwest between 8-15 mph.

Here’s an information feed from our First Alert Weather Center:

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the western CSRA through 2 AM Wednesday.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the western CSRA through 2 AM Wednesday.(WRDW)
Severe Weather Outlook
Severe Weather Outlook(WRDW)

A few showers and storms look to remain possible Wednesday, but the threat does look lower for severe storms. A cold front will be moving through during the day. Storm chances look highest along and south of I-20. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to low 80s. Winds will be out of the west between 10-15 mph.

Drier weather returns for the second half of the work week and into next weekend. Temperatures by Thursday will be cooler with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Mostly sunny skies are expected during the day. Winds will be out of the northwest between 8-12 mph.

Friday morning temperatures are expected to be in the mid to low 50s. We should hang on to mostly sunny skies Friday with highs below normal in the upper 70s.

The weekend currently looks dry with wake up temps in the upper 40s Saturday increasing to the low 80s in the afternoon. It’s looking warmer Sunday with lows in the mid 50s and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies expected through the weekend.

Storms look to be possible again by early next week as heat and humidity make a return. Highs in the mid to upper 80s Monday and Tuesday with a 30% chance for storms.

