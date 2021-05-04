Advertisement

Court awards $500K to S.C. man enslaved for years by restaurant manager

File image of $20 bills
File image of $20 bills(WVIR)
By Brad Dickerson
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – An appellate court has ruled that a man with an intellectual disability who was forced to work over 100 hours per week at a Conway restaurant without pay is owed more than $500,000 in restitution.

In 2019, Bobby Edwards, the manager of J&J Cafeteria in Conway, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay more than $270,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to one charge of forced labor.

COURTS | After 26 years, Augusta judge is stepping down as he comes under investigation

An April 21 ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit states the district court’s ruling did not include an additional equal amount as liquidated damages, as requested by the government.

That ruling was appealed by the government, who contended the district erred in failing to include liquidated damages in its restitution award to the victim, whose name is John Christopher Smith, but who is identified in court documents as “Jack.”

Bobby Edwards
Bobby Edwards(WRDW)

According to the appellate court’s ruling, Smith, who has an intellectual disability and an IQ of 70, began working part-time at J&J Cafeteria in 1990 when he was 12 years old. He later dropped out of high school and started working at the restaurant full-time.

In September 2009, Edwards took over the management of the restaurant. He moved Smith into an attached apartment and forced him to work more than 100 hours per week without pay, usually from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. for six days, and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays, court documents state.

Smith was also never given a day off and kept isolated by Edwards, who threatened to have him arrested and verbally abuse him, according to the ruling.

Once, when Smith didn’t get fried chicken to the buffet as quickly as Edwards demanded, he dipped metal tongs into hot grease and pressed them to Jack’s neck, causing a burn that employees had to immediately treat, according to court documents.

“Other times, when Jack made supposed mistakes, Edwards whipped him with his belt, beat him with kitchen pans, and punched him with his fists,” the ruling states.

A concerned resident was the one to notify authorities about the abuse, and Smith was removed from the situation in October 2014.

When Edwards was sentenced, the district court ordered him to pay roughly $273,000 in restitution. The government asked for an additional $273,000 in liquidated damages, as provided by the Fair Labor Standards Act, but that request was denied, with the reasoning that FLSA liquidated damages are statutory punitive damages only available in civil cases, according to court documents.

The appellate court concluded that “the value of the victim’s labor as guaranteed under the minimum wage and overtime guarantees of the (FLSA)” includes liquidated damages provided by the FLSA.

“Accordingly, we vacate the district court’s award of restitution and remand for its recalculation consistent with this opinion,” the ruling stated.

COURTS | Judge to weigh in on fight for transparency in selection of Augusta fire chief

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl C. Brown Jr.
Augusta chief judge retires under deal to end investigation
Nigel Scott
Suspect sought after overnight shooting injures 1 in Augusta
Hundreds of people gathered at Meadowbrook Park in Augusta Saturday. It was all for a...
Vigil held for Clarks Hill drowning victims
Richmond County dispatch confirms deputies are on the scene of an accident between a train and...
Man dies after being struck by train on Riverwatch Parkway
Family members and friends released balloons at a vigil for two boaters who died at Clarks Hill...
How families are finding closure after boaters died at Clarks Hill Lake

Latest News

Eastbound traffic was reduced to one lane on Bobby Jones Expressway while state crews look for...
Inspectors find find no major highway damage from truck fire on I-520
Lightning bolt
15 head of cattle killed by Alabama lightning strike
Deadline approaching for S.C. residents claiming unemployment benefits
(Photo by Kathleen Serie)
S.C. lawmakers push to get ‘Open Carry’ bill passed before legislative session ends