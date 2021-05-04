Advertisement

Commission approves two major agreements for Columbia County Performing Arts Center

Columbia County Performing Arts Center
Columbia County Performing Arts Center(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Commission voted to approve two major agreements for the Columbia County Performing Arts Center at Tuesday evening’s meeting.

The first was a three-year agreement to have Ticketmaster exclusively handling the center’s ticketing. According to the agreement, the Performing Arts Center can renew the agreement for two additional years. Approval for the agreement was unanimous.

The Commission also unanimously approved an agreement between the Performing Arts Center and Nederland National Markets, a company which plans and operates concerts and other various events.

The 85,000-square-foot, $35 million Performing Arts Center to open in just 10 days on May 14.

