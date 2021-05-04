Augusta airport to host emergency drill on Wednesday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you see emergency vehicles at Augusta Regional Airport on Wednesday, it’s not necessarily cause for concern.

The airport will be hosting a live emergency drill as required by federal aviation regulations.

Emergency response agencies from Richmond County will join airport personnel in practicing procedures needed in the event of an actual emergency.

It will get underway in earnest at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.