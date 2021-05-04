Advertisement

Augusta airport to host emergency drill on Wednesday

Augusta Regional Airport isn't seeing the traffic it did before the pandemic.
By Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you see emergency vehicles at Augusta Regional Airport on Wednesday, it’s not necessarily cause for concern.

The airport will be hosting a live emergency drill as required by federal aviation regulations.

Emergency response agencies from Richmond County will join airport personnel in practicing procedures needed in the event of an actual emergency.

It will get underway in earnest at 10 a.m.

