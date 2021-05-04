Advertisement

Applications open for for online learning program in Richmond County

Students and teachers are all adapting to virtual and online learning. That will be one option...
By Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System is offering a new school choice option for a limited number of students in sixth through 12th grades.

The district is accepting applications for students interested in online instruction for the 2021-22 school year.

Students in the eSchool program will commit to attend classes virtually for the entire school year. Students will be able to participate in extracurricular activities and graduate from their zoned school.

Applications are open through May 31 and students will be selected through the lottery process. Students not selected to attend eSchool will be registered to attend classes at their zoned school.

More information and the application are available at https://www.rcboe.org/eSchoolApplication.

