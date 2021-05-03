Virtual Veterans Career Fair happening Tuesday
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Administration and Governor Henry McMaster announced they will hold a Veterans Virtual Career Fair on Tuesday, May 4.
Each agency will have virtual booths where job seekers can video chat or set a time to talk directly with a human resources representative about available openings.
Employers will be hiring candidates in the following categories: engineering, health care, information technology, maintenance, accounting/finance, security/law enforcement, human resources, and grant management.
The virtual fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veterans can register for the career fair by clicking here.
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.