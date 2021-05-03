Virtual Veterans Career Fair happening Tuesday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Administration and Governor Henry McMaster announced they will hold a Veterans Virtual Career Fair on Tuesday, May 4.

Each agency will have virtual booths where job seekers can video chat or set a time to talk directly with a human resources representative about available openings.

Employers will be hiring candidates in the following categories: engineering, health care, information technology, maintenance, accounting/finance, security/law enforcement, human resources, and grant management.

The virtual fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veterans can register for the career fair by clicking here.

