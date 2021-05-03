Suspect sought in assault at Columbia County convenience store

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are searching for a man responsible for an assault at a convenience store.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday when a man arrived in a dark-colored Pontiac car with aftermarket rims and entered the Circle K at 4403 Washington Road, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The man with close cut hair and wearing a black T-shirt and green sweatpants got into a verbal altercation with the clerk and was told to leave the business, deputies reported.

The man struck the clerk in the face with his hand before leaving, deputies reported.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Craig Cirillo at 706-541-2800.

