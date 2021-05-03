Advertisement

Suspect sought in assault at Columbia County convenience store

If you recognize this assault suspect, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from...
If you recognize this assault suspect, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from you.
By Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are searching for a man responsible for an assault at a convenience store.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday when a man arrived in a dark-colored Pontiac car with aftermarket rims and entered the Circle K at 4403 Washington Road, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The man with close cut hair and wearing a black T-shirt and green sweatpants got into a verbal altercation with the clerk and was told to leave the business, deputies reported.

The man struck the clerk in the face with his hand before leaving, deputies reported.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Craig Cirillo at 706-541-2800.

MORE | Charged with punching Aiken teen, man turns himself in

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County dispatch confirms deputies are on the scene of an accident between a train and...
Man dies after being struck by train on Riverwatch Parkway
Today is day 5 of the search for two missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake.
Bodies of missing boaters on Clarks Hill Lake found
Tire blowout causes scare at Evans Academy Sports
Paul Osborn, 44, is charged with assault and battery and disturbing the peace.
UPDATE: Charged with punching Aiken teen, man turns himself in
Hundreds of people gathered at Meadowbrook Park in Augusta Saturday. It was all for a...
Vigil held for Clarks Hill drowning victims

Latest News

Shooting
Girl dead, 2 teens injured in Atlanta shooting
Suspect
Escaped Georgia inmate remains at-large
Family members and friends released balloons at a vigil for two boaters who died at Clarks Hill...
How families are finding closure after boaters died at Clarks Hill Lake
Closure
How local families are remembering boaters who died at lake