S.C. sheriff’s office asks for deadly force training simulator

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) - Deputies in Anderson County are looking to buy a $200,000 training simulator that puts officers, virtually, in a potential deadly force situation.

A news outlet told the Associated Press that the Sheriff’s Office is asking the Anderson County Council to buy the VirTra V-300 Law Enforcement Simulator.

The agency says the machine gives instant feedback on a number of different deadly force situations and has a variety of virtual firearms.

Officials say the system will help deputies with decisions on when they need to use deadly force and when it can be avoided.

