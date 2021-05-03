S.C. sheriff’s office asks for deadly force training simulator

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) - Deputies in Anderson County are looking to buy a $200,000 training simulator that puts officers, virtually, in a potential deadly force situation.

A news outlet told the Associated Press that the Sheriff’s Office is asking the Anderson County Council to buy the VirTra V-300 Law Enforcement Simulator.

The agency says the machine gives instant feedback on a number of different deadly force situations and has a variety of virtual firearms.

Officials say the system will help deputies with decisions on when they need to use deadly force and when it can be avoided.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.