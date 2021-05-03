Advertisement

Roadwork roundup: Temporary lane closures in Columbia County start this week

Source: AP(WTOK)
By Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week marks the start of multiple, temporary lane closures throughout Columbia County.

Flowing Wells Road will experience a temporary lane closure from Monday to Friday as crews install storm water utilities on the westbound lane at the intersection of Brockwood Drive. The lane closure will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Starting Wednesday at 7 p.m., Commercial Boulevard will experience a temporary lane closure until Thursday evening as crews install and repair utilities in the area’s 100 block.

On Thursday, a temporary lane closure will start on Niccole’s Way as installation and repair of utilities begins at the intersection of Lewiston Road. Lane closures will be from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Travel conditions are expected to return to normal in the area on Mat 14.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route as work begins in each respective area.

Also on roadways ...

Superior Construction will close the right I-20 east lane from the Savannah River to Exit 1/W. Martintown Road at 10 p.m. on Wednesday to relocate temporary barrier wall and restripe the ramp for the next construction phase, the Georgia Department of Transportation reports. Work hours run until 7 a.m.

Crews will shift eastbound off-ramp traffic, weather permitting, on Thursday between the 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. work period. Friday night is the alternative if delayed.

