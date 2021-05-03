Advertisement

Reports of shots fired in Downtown Augusta

Deputies on scene of reported shots fired in Downtown Augusta.
Deputies on scene of reported shots fired in Downtown Augusta.(Gray)
By Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 2:24 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County dispatch confirms deputies are on the scene of reported shots fired near the corner of Fenwick Street and Eve Street in Downtown Augusta.

There are no details on any injuries at this time.

The call came in at 11:39 p.m. Sunday night.

News12 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates to this story.

