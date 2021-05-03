Pedestrian dies several days after being hit in Aiken County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 51-year-old Jackson woman died when she was struck by a vehicle, according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

Staff of Coroner Darryl Ables responded at 1:52 p.m. Monday to Augusta University Medical Center after the death of the woman.

The victim, Tonya Hood, was pronounced dead today at 1:25 p.m. from injuries she suffered when she was struck by a vehicle.

The initial incident occurred at 9:36 p.m. Friday on Pine Log Road near Houndslake Drive, according to Ables.

Hood was walking across Pine Log Road when she was struck by the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene until the authorities arrived.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing with the investigation

