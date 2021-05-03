Advertisement

Pedestrian dies several days after being hit in Aiken County

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 51-year-old Jackson woman died when she was struck by a vehicle, according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

Staff of Coroner Darryl Ables responded at 1:52 p.m. Monday to Augusta University Medical Center after the death of the woman.

The victim, Tonya Hood, was pronounced dead today at 1:25 p.m. from injuries she suffered when she was struck by a vehicle.

The initial incident occurred at 9:36 p.m. Friday on Pine Log Road near Houndslake Drive, according to Ables.

Hood was walking across Pine Log Road when she was struck by the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene until the authorities arrived.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing with the investigation

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County dispatch confirms deputies are on the scene of an accident between a train and...
Man dies after being struck by train on Riverwatch Parkway
Today is day 5 of the search for two missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake.
Bodies of missing boaters on Clarks Hill Lake found
Tire blowout causes scare at Evans Academy Sports
Nigel Scott
Suspect sought after overnight shooting injures 1 in Augusta
Hundreds of people gathered at Meadowbrook Park in Augusta Saturday. It was all for a...
Vigil held for Clarks Hill drowning victims

Latest News

Carl C. Brown Jr.
Augusta chief judge retires under deal to end investigation
SRP Park is one of the main drivers of growth in North Augusta. (Source: WRDW)
GreenJackets release roster ahead of season debut at SRP Park this week
In-person graduation ceremonies are back for some of our major universities.
Local colleges return to in-person graduation ceremonies this year
Coronavirus in Georgia.
COVID-19 roundup: Georgia starts week under relaxed rules as vaccine options open up