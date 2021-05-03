North Augusta mayor-elect, city council members to be sworn in today

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta mayor-elect Briton Williams along with three new city council members will take their oaths of office.

The swearing-in will be during the city council meeting at the Municipal Center at 7 p.m.

Last week, voters cast their ballots and determined Williams as the next mayor of North Augusta and Pat C. Carpenter, Jenafer McCauley, and David McGhee to fill the three City Council seats.

