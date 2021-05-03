Advertisement

North Augusta mayor-elect, city council members to be sworn in today

Voters today casted their ballots and determined Briton S. Williams the next mayor of North...
Voters today casted their ballots and determined Briton S. Williams the next mayor of North Augusta.
By Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta mayor-elect Briton Williams along with three new city council members will take their oaths of office.

The swearing-in will be during the city council meeting at the Municipal Center at 7 p.m.

Last week, voters cast their ballots and determined Williams as the next mayor of North Augusta and Pat C. Carpenter, Jenafer McCauley, and David McGhee to fill the three City Council seats.

RELATED: Here are the North Augusta Election Day results

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County dispatch confirms deputies are on the scene of an accident between a train and...
Man dies after being struck by train on Riverwatch Parkway
Today is day 5 of the search for two missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake.
Bodies of missing boaters on Clarks Hill Lake found
Tire blowout causes scare at Evans Academy Sports
Paul Osborn, 44, is charged with assault and battery and disturbing the peace.
UPDATE: Charged with punching Aiken teen, man turns himself in
Several suspect charged in a large street gang arrest effort in 2019, Operation Blue Blitz,...
Multiple suspects plead guilty in 2019 gang bust ‘Operation Blue Blitz’

Latest News

Families remember lives of two boaters who went missing
Families remember lives of two boaters who went missing
In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the...
Kemp sets June 15 elections to replace 2 state House members
A Union County, Georgia Sheriff's Office vehicle.
House explosion kills 2 in north Georgia, cause remains unknown
Questions remain on enforcement of some South Carolina mask ordinances.
Remaining local mask mandates may be in final days