Massive brawl breaks out at a basketball tournament at Riverview Park

NORTH AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cell phone video showing a massive brawl at a basketball tournament at Riverview Park over the weekend will bring changes with it after a parent left the bleachers and punched a minor in the face.

The fight broke out at the Riverview Park activity center over the weekend. It happened during a high school club basketball tournament between teams from Burke County and Thomson. You can see players, parents, and fans all getting involved.

One person is being charged with a simple assault charge in this massive brawl that took over this gym over the weekend. But when it comes to the actual park they say this is something they don’t typically handle. But now they’re looking at some changes to prevent this from happening again.

“We want to protect our staff and our people and we will take whatever measures that we need to do to make sure that Riverview Park is a safe place,” said Rick Meyer, Director of North Augusta Parks and Recreation. “What do we need to do to be proactive because from our perspective our main goal is to protect our facility, protect our staff and the membership in our community.”

According to the incident report the parent’s son was fouled on a play. The video shows the 50-year-old leaving the bench to confront the opposing player. The teams gathered around each other and things heated up.

Meyer says things like these aren’t controlled by his staff. They simply rent out their building for the tournament.

“The tournament organizers, it’s their job to control the tournament,” said Meyer.

But now he says some changes are coming after this weekend’s fight. Renters will be required to pay for a North Augusta Public Safety officer to be on-site, they’ll have trespass warnings, and they will limit those teams from playing again. They want people to know this is a safe place to be at.

“We don’t want our facility or the reputation of our park to be damaged,” he said. “We’re not going to just say ‘hey it’s just another thing that happened and it will go away.’”

This is the second consecutive weekend that a fight has broken out at a basketball tournament here. Officials say they hope these changes will prevent incidents like these from happening again.

