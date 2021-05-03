Man taking bathroom break in woods finds human remains in Orangeburg County

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a forensic anthropologist is studying human remains found in woods off a dirt road by a man who was taking a bathroom break in the woods a few weeks ago.

Orangeburg County Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle says his office was called to help to identify the body found on April 9 near Eutawville.

An Orangeburg news outlet reported the remains were found by a man driving down a dirt road on his lunch break when he stopped to go into the woods to use the bathroom.

Orangeburg County deputies say the man went back to the site where he was working with his brother and called the police.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.