Luzardo hurt playing video game

(AP) - Athletics left-hander Jesus Luzardo will be off the mound for a while. He might also be staying away from video games. Luzardo is out indefinitely after breaking the pinkie finger on his pitching hand when he thumped a table while playing a video game. The injury occurred before his start Saturday.

An X-ray after a loss to Baltimore showed a hairline fracture and Luzardo was put on the 10-day injured list. Oakland manager Bob Melvin said he didn’t know how long Luzardo would be out.

Luzardo wound up pitching three innings and allowed six runs. He is 1-3 with a 5.79 ERA in six starts this season.

