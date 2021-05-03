Advertisement

Lowe’s to hire more than 50,000 workers

Lowe's will host a National Hiring Day to hire more than 50,000 seasonal, part-time and...
Lowe's will host a National Hiring Day to hire more than 50,000 seasonal, part-time and full-time U.S. store associates.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Home improvement giant Lowe’s is planning to add upwards of 50,000 employees to its ranks.

The hardware chain is hosting a National Hiring Day.

The event takes place Tuesday at stores nationwide from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Candidates can put in applications and be interviewed. Some may receive offers on the spot.

Lowe’s is looking for seasonal, part-time and full-time workers.

Spring and summer are typically the busiest seasons for home improvement projects.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County dispatch confirms deputies are on the scene of an accident between a train and...
Man dies after being struck by train on Riverwatch Parkway
Today is day 5 of the search for two missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake.
Bodies of missing boaters on Clarks Hill Lake found
Tire blowout causes scare at Evans Academy Sports
Nigel Scott
Suspect sought after overnight shooting injures 1 in Augusta
Paul Osborn, 44, is charged with assault and battery and disturbing the peace.
UPDATE: Charged with punching Aiken teen, man turns himself in

Latest News

Rev. William Barber II arrives for the funeral for Andrew Brown Jr., Monday, May 3, 2021 at...
Calls for justice at N.C. funeral of Andrew Brown Jr.
President Joe Biden arrives to speak at an event to mark Amtrak's 50th anniversary at 30th...
Biden pushes education spending at stops in Virginia
Experts believe 70 to 85 percent of Americans must be fully vaccinated to reach herd immunity....
COVID-19 restrictions easing in US and Europe amid disaster in India
Coronavirus in Georgia.
COVID-19 roundup: Georgia starts week under relaxed rules as vaccine options open up
Damage and downed trees were left behind after a possible tornado in Calhoun City, Mississippi.
Storms spawn twisters in Mississippi, kill driver in Georgia